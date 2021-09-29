Madeira With 14 New Cases

There are 14 new cases of infection by Covid, so the region now counts 11708 confirmed cases of COVID-19. These are 14 cases of local transmission. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing

There are now 8 more recovered cases to report. RAM now counts 11522 cases recovered from COVID-19. To date, the region accounts for a total of 75 deaths associated with COVID-19. There are 111 active cases, of which 14 are imported cases and 97 are of local transmission. Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 5 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (4 in Polyvalent Units and 1 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID19) and 19 people are in isolation in a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in own accommodation.

