In addition to the yellow warning issued yesterday for maritime unrest on the north coast of Madeira, to be in effect from 3 pm until Wednesday morning (3:00 am), the Portuguese Institute for the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) also issued today yellow warning for the other two sectors of Madeira – South coast and mountain regions – in this case because of the strong wind that is expected tomorrow afternoon. The forecast of gusts up to 75 km / h on the south coast and up to 100 km / h in the mountains, between 2 pm and 9 pm on Wednesday, motivate the IPMA ‘alert’.

From Diário Notícias