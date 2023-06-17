Praia Formosa will have more parking and the largest public garden in the city.

It was when the blue flag was raised at the Ponta Gorda bathing complex that the mayor announced that Praia Formosa will have, as of tomorrow, a second surveillance post, this one next to the new promenade, to maintain security on that beach.

Pedro Calado reinforced that this beach will always be accessible to the public and, in the event of constraints in terms of parking, he recalled that 400 more paid parking lots are planned, with “adequate prices”.

Also with the new plans to build on the site, there will also be a public garden, and this will be the largest in the city of Funchal.

Like this: Like Loading...