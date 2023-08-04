Kris Meeke needed an ambulance causing a delay in the race

Kris Meeke ended up requesting an ambulance, after having suffered a mishap during the 3rd PEC of the Rali Vinho da Madeira, which forced him to give up.

According to what DIÁRIO found out, the pilot was transported by the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters with suspected broken ribs.

For the rescue teams to enter the track and reach the driver, it was necessary to stop the race, which will cause a delay of 20 minutes in the rally.

Speaking to DIÁRIO, the race director confirmed that PEC 4 – Santana 1 should then be delayed by 10 minutes, starting at 1pm.

It is foreseeable that this delay will continue throughout the afternoon, a situation to be “analyzed during the regrouping” at 2 pm, after this last stage of the second section of the RVM.

