‘Valiant Lady’ welcomes stopover at the Port of Funchal

The cruise ship ‘Valiant Lady’ thanked, through the lighting of the cabins, its passage through the Port of Funchal.

After a 20-hour layover in Madeira, the liner operated by Virgin Voyages lit up with the word “thank you” (Obrigado) as it departed for Miami.

The ‘Valiant Lady’ is on a 14-night cruise that began on October 29th in Barcelona, ​​with calls in Ibiza, Malaga, now Funchal, ending in Miami, on November 12th. On board are 1,595 passengers and 1,136 crew.

Launched in May 2020, the liner sails under the flag of the Bahamas.

