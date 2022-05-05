Final Preparation For Flower Festival

The final preparations are being made in Funchal this afternoon for this year’s Flower Festival.

The Flower carpet is being laid, much shorter and normally in a few sections than how it use to be in the past.

The weather looks set to be dry and sunny for at least the next 10 days, and temperatures are rising to the mud 20s in the next few days. The UV index will be very high also, so please remember your sunscreen, and try not to be in the sun for long periods, I don’t want to see a lot of burnt arms, necks and legs in the next few days.

Those that are buying tickets for the parade, to sit in the stands, be prepared and try to have something with you to shade from the sun, and plenty of water.

Photos taken from Festa da Flor Facebook Page.

