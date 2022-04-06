TAP offers tickets at 25 euros to and from Madeira

TAP will now offer flights to and from Funchal from 25 euros, a price that already includes all taxes and the free transport of a hand luggage.

In a statement, the Portuguese air carrier states that “the price of 25 euros each way is valid for direct flights departing from Lisbon and Porto to Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport, in Madeira, and on flights departing from Funchal to the airport Humberto Delgado, in Lisbon, and Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport, in Porto”.

But the ‘offers’ don’t stop at the lowest fares. Also in Business class, TAP presents a new very competitive fare, with prices starting at €319 on return flights between Lisbon or Porto and Funchal.

These new tariffs are not a promotion, “it is a new tariff base that will be made available without a pre-determined application period”, says the company.

With the recently launched Funchal-Lisbon Air Bridge, a new product that guarantees TAP customers a greater frequency of flights, great flexibility in changing reservations on the same day and greater comfort, “in this Fast track air service at Lisbon airport – an exclusive channel for faster and more convenient access to security control – as well as the possibility to check-in up to 45 minutes before your flight departure”.

As DIÁRIO has been reporting, since March 28, TAP has increased the frequency of flights between Funchal and Lisbon, from five to seven daily flights in each direction. Between Funchal and Porto, TAP offers two direct flights daily in each direction.

“With this wide range of flights, TAP meets the air transport needs of Madeirans and allows for optimized connections in the Lisbon hub to flights to and from other destinations on the TAP network, thus also boosting the increase in tourist demand for the Madeira”, the company also mentions.

From Diário Notícias

So nothing to with a bit of competition from Ryanair then….???

