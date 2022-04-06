Barreto confirms support of 30 cents per liter in fuel for transport companies

The regional secretary for the Economy, Rui Barreto, confirmed, on the sidelines of the inauguration of the new space at Nico’s Burguer, at Centro Comercial Anadia, that at the next meeting of the Council of Government, which will take place tomorrow, support will be approved that guarantees transport of people and goods and taxis help to maintain a difference of less than 30 cents in the cost of diesel and gasoline, compared to prices on the mainland.

“Tomorrow we will bring new support to the Government Council to ensure that the price of fuel in Madeira, for the taxi, passenger and goods transport industry, may have a difference of 30 cents per litre”, he said, adding that it is a “support that will not be enough to cancel the effect of the rise in prices”, but that will be important to “mitigate, reduce and cushion the consequence of this”.

From Diário Notícias

