Friday Foto – Help Needed

Tobi Hughes·
Friday FotoMadeira News

Thanks to Moira Sando for this photo of traditional Madeira boots.

If anyone sees a pair like this, could you leave a comment below. Moira is returning to the island in April, and wish to buy more pairs, after failing to buy them at Christmas time.

