Lots of messages about this this morning. It seems easyJet have no more flights after Tuesday to Madeira.???

EasyJet today announced new cancellations as a result of restrictions imposed by governments due to the Covid-19 pandemic and because of reduced travel demand, but without specifying which flights were affected.

In a statement, the company explains that “this position reflects the company’s strategy that may, in the end, lead to the non-use of the majority of the easyJet fleet”.

However, the company guarantees that it will continue to make repatriation flights so that citizens can return to their countries.

“To help mitigate the impact of COVID-19, all measures are being taken to reduce costs and non-vital expenses for the business. Failure to use the planes will significantly lower variable costs ”, it is mentioned in the note.

However, easyJet adds that from a financial point of view it has a positive balance of more than 1.7 billion euros.

“EasyJet does not have debt refinancing with maturities up to 2022 and financiers recognize the robustness of its business model,” according to the aviation company.

In the note, the company’s CEO, Johan Lundgren, underlines that the company “is doing everything it can to meet the challenges of COVID-19”.

“We continue to operate rescue and repatriation flights, where we can, to take everyone home, so that they can be with family and friends in these difficult times”, he stresses