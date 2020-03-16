Madeira International Airport has already registered five flights canceled this Monday, March 16, with 4 arrivals and 1 departure. DIÁRIO found that three of the cancellations are international flights that will come empty to repatriate tourists.

The only movement that does not take place is the usual connection between Madeira and the Azores. The neighboring island has also canceled flights to and from Ponta Delgada that were scheduled for this Tuesday.

Repatriation flights are from Condor (2), both to Germany, and from Thomas Cook, to Denmark.

From Diário Notícias