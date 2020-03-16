Log In Register
Madeira International Airport  has already registered five flights canceled this Monday, March 16, with 4 arrivals and 1 departure. DIÁRIO found that three of the cancellations are international flights that will come empty to repatriate tourists.

The only movement that does not take place is the usual connection between Madeira and the Azores. The neighboring island has also canceled flights to and from Ponta Delgada that were scheduled for this Tuesday.

Repatriation flights are from Condor (2), both to Germany, and from Thomas Cook, to Denmark.

From Diário Notícias

Tobi Hughes

6 Responses

  1. Lynne Middleton Reply

    Hi Toby, we were flying in on Friday with easyjet and they cancelled our flights this morning, stay safe and see you all in September.

  2. Luis Gouveia Reply

    We are supposed to be flying out Tuesday with BA to Madeira and they seem to be the only company not cancelling their flights. This is most likely so they don’t have to give out refunds but it has meant it’s extremely difficult to cancel our flight or get our money back. I just hope that they close the airport today or BA has a change of heart. It’s extremely frustrating.

    • Tobi Hughes Reply

      You will get your money back the FCO website states not to travel to Madeira so they gave to give you a full refund, and don’t come to Madeira or you will be in Quarantine

      • Luis Gouveia Reply

        Thanks for getting back to me and for providing your blog, it’s helped me a lot in getting informed. Yeah, we weren’t planning to go anyway, just kind of wanted our money back but not too fussed if we don’t. I’ve mentioned the FCO to BA multiple times and they are adamant that because it says all but essential travel is advised against that they don’t have to cancel the flight or give a refund. We have a house in the North of Madeira, Arco de Sao Jorge, so quarantine would be fine for us but we thought it would be safer to stay here in the UK. I still hope that he closes the airports for all you guys to be safe though. My mum works in the NHS and she says the numbers are incredibly misleading. She knows of 10 cases in her hospital and in government numbers apparently our whole region has 0 cases. This is going to be an interesting year.

  3. Terry Cook Reply

    Hi Tobi – thanks again for this very helpful blog ! We were due to fly back to the UK on Weds but it’s cancelled, so after a 3 hour call to Easyjet which got us nowhere, we have managed to book on-line here to Lisbon tomorrow evening and then Lisbon to Bristol on Thursday evening. Not many seats left apparently so if anyone else needs it, hurry. There should be rescue flights from EasyJet but as yet they haven’t organised anything or even told us they will ! Lovely island – hope we can come back in better times – best of luck to you all

