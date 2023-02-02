PORTO SANTO NOMINATED FOR BEST EUROPEAN DESTINATION 2023

Porto Santo is nominated to receive the distinction of Best European Destination in Europe, announced this afternoon the City Council, led by Nuno Baptista.

This is an annual contest by the European Best Destinations (EBD), which is dedicated to promoting the best European tourist destinations.

According to the same source, “there are 21 destinations in the competition and, along with London, Prague, Warsaw, Athens, Vienna or Copenhagen, there is the island of Porto Santo, already elected by the same organization as the best European beach in 2022” .

The municipality highlights the fact that the promoter of the award, EBD, refers to Porto Santo “as the ‘little sister’ of the main island, full of attractions including hotels, bars and restaurants, or with the ‘best sunsets in Europe’ and a mild climate practically all year round”.

“Destination with soul, paradisiacal beach, history, geological exuberance” are praises highlighted by the municipality in the description of the island, to which are added others related to hotels, nautical activities and spa treatments.

Voting takes place online on the EBD website and is open to all, simply selecting Porto Santo as your preferred destination, until the 10th of February.

From Jornal Madeira

