Helicopter debuts in search and rescue in a rescue in São Vicente

The helicopter of the Regional Civil Protection Service has just made its debut in a search and rescue mission on land, in Fajã do Amo, in São Vicente.

The man who was in trouble has just been rescued by professionals who, last October, started training the SAR- Salvador Recoverer Search and Rescue on Land at the Regional Civil Protection Service facilities.

The victim, a 58-year-old foreigner, who had been missing for a few days, shows signs of hypothermia. He will be transported to the Regional Civil Protection Service, where an ambulance from the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters is already waiting.

As reported, the Volunteer Firefighters of São Vicente and Porto Moniz, the Public Security Police and the Forestry Police were on site.

