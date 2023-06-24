Spanish company will install the radar system at Madeira Airport

The Spanish company ‘DTN Services and Systems Spain’ is the company that will supply and install the radar system at Madeira Airport.

On June 15, 2022, NAV Portugal EPE – Navegação Aérea de Portugal published, in Diário da República, the announcement of a public tender for the supply and installation of a system for detecting and alerting turbulence and ‘wind shear’ at the Airport Madeira, with a base value of 3.5 million euros.

More than a year later, it is now announced that the intervention was attributed to the company based in Seville, which presented a better project, compared to competing companies: Telescan – Telecomunicações e Sistemas (Portugal), Vaisala Oyj (Finland) and GAMIC GmbH (Germany). Thus, with a cost of 2 million and 793 thousand euros, to which will be added the price of VAT, the contracting authority will have 820 days, that is, a period of about 2 years, to complete the installation of the radars at Madeira Airport.

This project entitled ‘Mad Winds’ aims to equip Madeira Airport with this system so that it can identify, locate and, desirably, predict the evolution of these phenomena in the very short term.

In the document, NAV Portugal explains that as it understands “that this type of information can be obtained both in dry weather conditions and in wet or rainy conditions, the System to be supplied and installed, whose coverage should, desirably, cover the CTR (Control Zone) of Madeira, will integrate a LIDAR subsystem and a Meteorological RADAR subsystem operating in Band X”.

From Diário Notícias