We are delighted to tell you that we have been able to re-open Judita’s Laundrette. Our hours at present will be 9.30am to 2.30pm Monday to Saturday inclusive. For the moment we are only able to offer Assisted Service for washing, drying and folding to comply with social distancing measures as well as our usual ironing service. Please telephone us on 291 605 006 or 931 367 236 during the above hours if you have any questions.