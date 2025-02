The deadline for submitting candidate lists for the regional legislative elections on 23rd March ended this afternoon.

14 lists were submitted to the Funchal Court:

JPP

CDU

Madeira Force Coalition (PTP/RIR/MPT)

He arrives

PAN

PPM

PS

PSD

DNA

IL

New Right

CDS-PP

Free

BE

The order of the ballot paper will be drawn tomorrow.

