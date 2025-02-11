Dance venues on Rua das Fontes may close at 3 am, the old town and historic center close at 2 am on weekends

The Councillor for Urban Planning, João Rodrigues, presented an analysis of the participations in the public consultation on the so-called Noise Law and the main changes that Madeira’s nightlife will undergo, especially at weekends.

Regarding the analysis, 79 participants in the public consultation requested that the general noise law be applied, 63 were in favor of restricting opening hours, 43 requested greater monitoring.

From the changes in the final version of the project, food and beverage establishments in licensed dance spaces, nightclubs, nightclubs in areas with residential buildings, will now operate between 8 am and 1 am.

Commercial establishments selling food and beverages to the public in residential areas may operate between 7 am and 10 pm, to give some examples.

The councilor also focused on three areas in particular, of which we highlight only the weekend hours. In the historic center, commercial establishments can operate until midnight.

In terms of nightlife venues in the historic center and old town, opening hours are from 7 am to 2 am, but on Rua das Fontes, they can stay open until 3 am.

During the week, opening hours vary between 7 am and 11 pm and 7 am and midnight in the historic centre, depending on the type of establishment. In the Old Town, weekly opening hours are midnight for most establishments and 2 am for food and beverage establishments with licensed dance floors, nightclubs and artistic performance venues.

In fact, this street has a closing time of 3 am in the case of night spaces, while in the historic center and old town, it remains at 2 am.

The final version of the regulation will be voted on this Thursday at the council meeting.

From Jornal Madeira

