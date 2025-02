The forecast indicates the arrival of polar air by the weekend, with a high probability of snowfall at higher elevations on Saturday, February 15th.

Temperatures will decrease slightly, resulting in noticeably colder conditions, particularly at higher altitudes; however, even coastal regions will experience cooler temperatures.

This polar air mass may also produce unprecedented snowfall across the Azores, impacting all islands beginning Friday; this situation warrants close monitoring.

