Fraudulent scheme is sending messages from CTT’s own number

There are Madeirans receiving a message from a real CTT number, but containing fraudulent information that seeks to steal the user’s personal data.

“Customs clearance of shipment RR38560118374PT has been suspended due to lack of delivery data. Update data at: ctt-geral.com”. This is the SMS message that is reaching many Madeirans, but it is a fraudulent scheme, which has some sophistication in its attempt to deceive the victim.

Unlike other fraud schemes, in which a message appears from a strange number pretending to be from CTT – Correios de Portugal, in the case of this fraudulent SMS, the number is the same one that the user has already used to communicate with CTT. In other words, a fraudulent message suddenly arrives in the same SMS inbox that the customer has with Correios, which may lead, at first, to believe that it is a real message from “CTTEXPRESSO”. But this is not the case, as the company itself reported on its website on November 14, last Thursday.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...