Preventative measure for thief who stole wallets from two men in Funchal

A 45-year-old man was arrested by the Public Security Police last Friday, after carrying out two robberies in Funchal.

According to the PSP Regional Command in a statement, this arrest was only possible due to reports from two witnesses who witnessed one of the robberies on Rua da Carreira and followed the thief from a distance to Avenida Arriaga, where they contacted the police officer who was on duty at the Bank of Portugal.

The PSP agent immediately began a pursuit of the fleeing suspect, having managed to intercept him in Praça Amarela, approximately 500 meters from the start of the pursuit.

“With the suspect under control, they returned to the place where the robber had approached the victim. There, the 68-year-old man who had been robbed briefly described what had happened, confirming that his wallet, which contained 167 euros, had been stolen,” confirmed the PSP in the same note.

After all the people involved were transported to the Police Command, the necessary steps were taken to collect testimonial and material evidence, involving all parties in an act of identification. Part of the stolen money was recovered and returned to its owner.

The police also said that the analysis work also made it possible to understand that the suspect arrested had been the perpetrator of another robbery that occurred on the morning of the same day, having stolen a wallet containing 25 euros from a 50-year-old citizen.

The man was brought before the first judicial interrogation, and the coercive measure of preventive detention was applied to him.

