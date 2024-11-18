‘Problematic’ discharges lead to cancellation of surgeries at the Hospital

There are currently more than 200 people admitted to the hospital without needing special health care or any treatment of that nature.

At the moment, the Regional Health Service (SESARAM) has more than two hundred high clinical patients occupying beds in its different units, without actually needing differentiated health care.

This was confirmed to journalists this morning by Pedro Ramos, who, although he says he does not like the current designation of ‘problematic highs’, still has a problem on his hands that needs a solution.

On the sidelines of the celebrations of European Antibiotic Day, the regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection acknowledged, once again, the “constraints” that result from this, noting, however, that the objective of achieving 18 thousand surgeries this year remains a priority.

“We are trying to control [clinical discharges] as quickly as possible,” said the minister, when confronted with patients who have seen their surgery cancelled, after being in the hospital for the intervention, due to a lack of beds for subsequent hospitalisation and recovery.

“Complex surgeries and oncological surgeries are not postponed”, arguing that, often, “the advancement of surgeries in these complex cases has to do with the certainty of the patient’s staging and the various steps that have to be initiated for the patient’s treatment”, argued Pedro Ramos.

From Diário Notícias

