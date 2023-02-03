3 cruise ships in Funchal bay

The Port of Funchal woke up, this Monday, with a full house. Today the landscape of Funchal bay is marked by the presence of the ‘AidaNova’, ‘Azura’ and ‘Spirit of Discovery’.

It should be noted that the three ‘giants’ of the seas docked this morning, and the only one that should remain on a stopover of more than 24 hours is the ‘spirit of discovery’, whose departure is scheduled for 12h00 tomorrow. The other two packages should leave the Region this evening.

Stay with the images of Funchal’s bay that were captured using a drone by Luís Fernandes, a JM employee, who closely followed the arrival of cruise ships in the Port of Funchal.

From Jornal Madeira

