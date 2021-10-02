‘Amera’ on a stopover in Porto Santo

Thanks to Michael Underwood for the leading image.

The cruise ship ‘Amera’, the first to call in the Region this October, is now on Ilha Dourada, after passing through the port of Funchal this Friday.

Hundreds of tourists, who disembarked in boats from the aforementioned ship to Porto Santo’s safe harbor, visited various parts of the island using vans and buses from local travel agencies.

According to data released by APRAM, Porto Santo will receive five cruise ships this month (including the ‘Amera’), at a time when the sector’s recovery is expected, after the stoppage caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

It should be noted that the ‘Amera’ is a medium-sized vessel, with about 205 meters in length, in operation since 1988 and which has already had three other names, four owners, five operators and was registered in three ports, the current is from the Bahamas. It has a capacity for 835 passengers and 443 crew, but it should not be fully occupied given the measures that still exist.

The ship, which arrived on the island around noon, the ‘Amera’ is scheduled to leave at 6 pm, heading for Ponta Delgada (Azores).

From Diário Notícias

Will be great to see more ships stop in Porto Santo, and to help some of the businesses who stay open all year.

