The body of the 51-year-old French tourist, who will have died as a result of a fall, has already been removed from Rabaçal, in a car from a funeral home that will transport him to the Legal Medicine department at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

The circumstances of the fall are still unknown. It is now up to the Public Ministry to determine an investigation or an autopsy, and then release the body.

The rescue and relief operation took more than four hours and involved 14 workers from the Calheta Volunteer Firefighters, a forestry police team and a PSP patrol.

The man died after a fall into the Ribeiro, off the recommended route. The group consisted of a French family and two guides who followed one of the Rabaçal trails.

