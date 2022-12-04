EASY JET INAUGURATES THIS AFTERNOON CONNECTION BETWEEN MILAN AND MADEIRA WITH 126 PASSENGERS

An EasyJet plane from Milan is expected to arrive at Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo, a low-cost airline’s debut for Funchal.

On this first flight, which will be a connection with two weekly frequencies (Sunday and Wednesday), 126 passengers traveling from Milan-Malpensa Airport will land.

Just like yesterday, when the airport infrastructure hosted the debut of the Wizz Air flight, there will also be a welcome reception, with free gifts, for passengers and crew who mark yet another debut in Madeira, with the presence of president of Madeira

