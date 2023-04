Nothing in the news as of yet, but Aidasol has left Funchal Port again.

So I’m guessing the turnaround was for a medical emergency on board.

Tomorrow MSC Seashore makes her first stop in Funchal.

MSC Seashore is equipped with cutting-edge technology becoming the first cruise ship in the world to feature a new air sanitation system, ‘Safe Air’, which uses UV-C lamp technology to eliminate viruses and bacteria to guarantee clean and safe air for guests and crew.

