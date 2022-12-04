Christmas Market generates 25,000 euros for each day of the fair

The first day of the Christmas fair is already taking place in the Praça, at Mercado dos Lavradores, in Funchal. It started at 9am and goes on until 9pm. This first event of 2022 is dedicated to ‘Decoration, Accessories and Fashion’ and was visited, still during the morning, by the Vice-President of the Municipality of Funchal.

Cristina Pedra revealed that there are 40 stands and that around 1,500 visitors are expected each day (first three Sundays of December) and a turnover of around 25 thousand euros.

Next Sunday 11th the fair will be about Christmas delicacies.

On Sunday, the 18th, Christmas in the Square does not have a specific theme. It will be “more generic”, explained Cristina Pedra.

