MADEIRA HITS NEW DAILY HIGH WITH 325 NEW CASES OF COVID-19

Madeira registered today over 325 new positive cases of covi-19. These are 19 imported and 306 local transmissions.

There are a further 190 recovered, with the Region currently accounting for 2,155 active cases of covid-19.

Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 27 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (27 in Polyvalent Units and 0 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19) and 102 people are in isolation in a dedicated hotel unit, remaining the rest in their own accommodation.

Like this: Like Loading...