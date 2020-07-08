Two Brazilian tourists, who were in Madeira in 2019, again chose the Region as a holiday destination this July.

In a video published on social networks, which already has more than 3 thousand views, foreigners made known the reasons that made them return. Rafael even ventured to say that when walking through the city of Funchal and reflecting on the historical parallels between Madeira and Brazil, he feels that he is “in Brazil that worked”.

The video is in Portuguese but you see some great images of the island and how quiet it is without all you lovely people at the moment. Below are 3 more videos from the couple.





