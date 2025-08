Madeira extreme heat.

A hot and persistent period is coming in the mountainous areas, maximum expected to be above 30 degrees, the yellow warning has already been issued by the IPMA

Here’s the forecast from IPMA/ Bica da Cana and Pico do Areeiro.

Warnings in place from August 5th, 9am until 6 pm on Thursday, August 7th.

Obviously a high risk of fires will be in place.

