Normality to be restored at the São Vicente Health Center

Efforts are being made to return the São Vicente Health Center to normal operations, which was affected this morning by a fire that forced patients to move to one wing while firefighters extinguished the flames in the other.

According to information provided to TSF-Madeira by the president of the Madeira Regional Civil Protection Service, Richard Marques, “at 1:46 am the Regional Relief Operations Command received an alert, via 112, for a fire in equipment (smoke in the compartment of a technical room)” at that health unit.

“Responsive resources from the São Vicente and Porto Moniz CB, as well as the Public Security Police, were mobilized,” the official explains. “The situation was promptly resolved without any injuries, and the fire was extinguished at 2:22 a.m., ensuring proper ventilation of the area affected by the smoke. The Relief Operation Commander (COS) declared the operations complete at 4:36 a.m.,” he explains in more detail.

According to Richard Marques, “internally, the Health Center ensured protective measures with the movement of users between spaces, and there was no need to evacuate the infrastructure,” he assures.

At this time, “the necessary steps (technical checks) are being taken to restore normal operations” at the health center, which was built in 2005.

