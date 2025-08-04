Grey skies opening the first week of August in Madeira

Grey skies seem to be a common situation this summer.

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) forecasts, for this Monday, in Madeira, periods of very cloudy skies, light to moderate winds (10 to 30 km/hour) from the north/northeast.

A slight rise in maximum temperatures is expected in the highlands of Madeira Island. Temperatures will range between 21 and 26 degrees Celsius on Madeira Island and between 20 and 26 degrees Celsius on Porto Santo Island.

Specifically for the Funchal area, IPMA technicians point to periods of very cloudy skies and light winds (less than 15 km/hour).

