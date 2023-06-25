More than a dozen flights canceled at Madeira Airport

The wind is once again conditioning airport operations in Madeira and even in Porto Santo, taking into account that the inter-island connection, provided by Binter, did not make the return trip to Santa Cruz.

So far, 15 flights have been cancelled, between departures and arrivals, at Madeira Airport, as well as several divergent and delayed connections. Also note the fact that the low-cost airline easyJet has decided to cancel some flights to the Region well in advance.

Flights canceled so far

arrivals Departures 00:05 – TAP (Lisbon) 4:20 am – TAP (Lisbon) 00:55 – Ponta Delgada (Azores Airlines) 5:45 am – Ponta Delgada (Azores Airlines) 7:50 am – TAP (Porto) 8:35 am – TAP (Porto) 8:50 am – Ryanair (Porto) 9:30 am – easyJet (Lisbon) 9:00 am – easyJet (Lisbon) 9:45 am – easyJet (Porto) 9:15 am – easyJet (Porto) 2:20 pm – Lisbon (easyJet) 1:30 pm – easyJet (Lisbon) 15h00 – Porto (easyJet) 2:30 pm – easyJet (Porto)

Capture FlightRadar

diverged flights

00:05 – TAP (returned to Lisbon) 7:50 am – TAP (returned to Porto) 8:51 am – Ryanair (Porto Santo) 9h00 – easyJet – (back in Lisbon) 9:15 am – easyJet – (returned to Porto) 9:25 am – Transavia – (returned to the Canary Islands)

Also in Porto Santo, with the successive postponement of the inter-island connection, the situation ends up causing some hustle at the Ilha Dourada airport terminal, not only taking into account its reduced size, but also the fact that this morning two departures from Porto Santo Airport on planes that brought many tourists to the São João festivities.

The call that was scheduled to depart at 8:30 am was postponed to 5:30 pm.

It should be noted that on the last night, the Air Force aircraft (C-295M), which usually carries out urgent medical transport between islands, was forced to turn back when carrying out the evacuation of a patient. It was the EH-101 Merlin, FAP’s helicopter, which ended up being activated and ensured the air medical transport.

The wind strength intensified from 20:00 on Saturday according to data collected by the IPMA meteorological station at Madeira Airport. The most intense gust was ‘pointed out’ at 7 am this Sunday (77 km/h).

