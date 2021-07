Today the wind has proved to be more of a problem, with only two flights landing in Madeira. A Tui and Transavia flight.

As you can see below all flights have been diverted and the two morning flights from Lisbon with TAP and easyJet were canceled.

Friends of mine have a friend coming over from Lisbon, he was due to come yesterday afternoon, they are now talking about another two days before he gets here due to the backlog.