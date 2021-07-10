Searches for the missing trail practitioner since Wednesday in the mountains of Madeira were resumed today, after the interruption overnight due to “weather conditions”, the assistant commander of Calheta’s firefighters told Lusa news agency.

The searches for the 35-year-old man were interrupted during Friday night, at 10 pm, because “weather conditions did not allow it to continue”, posing serious risks to the safety of the operatives, according to Lino Sá.

This morning, the teams were already on the ground before 08:00, to continue “hitting the course from Porto Moniz to Calheta”, located in the west of Madeira.

A statement issued on Thursday by the Regional Civil Protection Service (SRPC) indicated that at 8:17 a warning was given that a man of Polish nationality would have left Porto Moniz late on Wednesday afternoon for a trail training session , without having yet returned to the hotel.

During the afternoon of Friday, the SRPC reported that 38 operational and 12 vehicles of the Voluntary Firefighters of Calheta, the Volunteer Firefighters of São Vicente and Porto Moniz, the Sapadores Firefighters of Funchal, the Forest Police Corps, the Public Security Police , the National Republican Guard and the Regional Civil Protection Service were involved in the searches for the Polish citizen.

The statement also said that “five dogs, two drones and the use of multimission aerial means” also participated in the rescue mission, teams that should remain on the ground in today’s searches.

From Diário Notícias