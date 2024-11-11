Lifting immunity for members of the Government voted on Thursday

The conference of party representatives, which has a meeting scheduled for tomorrow, will schedule the vote on requests for parliamentary immunity for four regional secretaries for next Thursday.

Tomorrow, during the break in the plenary session, the Rules and Mandates Committee will meet to deliberate on the request to lift the parliamentary immunity of the regional secretary for Economy, Tourism and Culture, Eduardo Jesus.

The regional secretaries of Health and Civil Protection, Pedro Ramos, of Finance, Rogério Gouveia and of Equipment and Infrastructure, Pedro Fino, as well as the general secretary of the PSD, José Prada, are defendants in the process that led to the ‘Ab Initio’ operation.

Eduardo Jesus must be heard, as a defendant, in a case that is not related to that operation and concerns the attribution of tourist utility to a hotel unit.

The five requests for waiving immunity will be voted on in Thursday’s plenary session.

From Diário Notícias

