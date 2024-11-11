Church of the Son, Introduction to Alpha, Wednesday 13 November

Church of the Son is hosting an Introduction to Alpha evening at one of our homes in the Tabua area, commencing at 6.30pm on Wednesday 13th November
Alpha is a course designed to help people explore the Christian faith and what that faith looks like in different people’s lives. This first evening is the introductory ‘taster’ to a 10 week course.
If you are interested, just curious, or would like more information, please contact us by email to madeiracots@gmail.com or follow our FaceBook page Church of the Son, Ponta do Sol, Madeira.
