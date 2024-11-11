Miguel Albuquerque has 100 questions to answer about the fires

After the deadline for submitting questions from the deputies who are part of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry for ‘Determining political responsibilities in the fight against the fires that occurred between 14 and 26 August’, Sancha Campanella informed, at the end of today’s work, that Miguel Albuquerque will have almost 100 questions to answer.

The president of this Commission also said that only PAN, Chega and PS had questions for the leader of the Madeiran Executive.

Among other matters, the President of the Regional Government will have to speak out about the means used to combat the fire last August, about the impediment of communication in accessing certain locations, as well as about the support made available to the population and for the recovery of vegetation cover, among others.

