Dogs chained in mud and rain in Canhas

Tobi Hughes·
Nothing Changes, NONE of the Charities WORK TOGETHER TO MAKE A STAND…. Same sad stories everyday. What does the government and councils do, there are laws in place but this just seems to be on a bit of paper….

The owners of dogs like this all over the island, are nothing but pathetic human beings that deserve nothing in life themselves.

Below From Diário Notícias

Cases of mistreatment and neglect of animals, especially dogs, are multiplying in the Region.

This time, Associação Ajuda a Alimentar a Dogs rescued two dogs that were chained in the mud and rain in Canhas, Ponta de Sol.

“We are starting to lack the words to describe these atrocities”, can be read in the association’s publication, where they report on the precarious conditions in which they found the animals.

The association reports that, at the time of the rescue, the Ponta de Sol PSP was also present, to whom they thank “the brilliant work” of the two agents. “Very committed, polite and always raising the awareness of tutors”.

Regarding Ruca and Luna, who are now starting a new life, the Association asks for help to pay the expenses of the Veterinary Hospital, where they were admitted to receive medical care.

Dados para quem tiver disponível para dar o seu contributo:
𝗠𝗕𝗪𝗔𝗬: https://gateway.ifthenpay.com/url/E1KtNYyQ2X
𝗜𝗕𝗔𝗡:PT50 0010 0000 5209 0190 0019 1
𝗣𝗔𝗬𝗣𝗔𝗟:paypal.me/AAAC2014

  1. This sadly is the norm, not only Madeira but also on the mainland. Although there are rules and regs regarding the treatment of animals, nothing ever seems to be followed up. I volunteer in a rescue centre on the mainland in Obidos, where currently they have either at the kennels or with foster carers, approximately 50+ dogs and 21 puppies!

  2. I have the exact dog. And I can’t fathom this sort of treatment, we are in 2022 nearing 2023 and this sort of disgusting animal cruelty still happening in my home town. I am thoroughly ashamed of my fellow canhas people. So ashamed.
    Please someone call my cousin Benjamim Belo who rescues dogs to come get this beautiful dog. Benjamin is in canhas he can go help. And he also needs help with donations. He’s dogs are in amazing health after a couple months there. He just rescued recently one dog with various broken bones needing huge operations. Dog had he’s surgery’s and survived and thriving. I just can’t believe a human being can be this cruel. Makes me so bloody angry. The idea that this cruelty is happening in my beautiful island, is really a shameful state of affairs, how the f does the government expects tourism and talks about the islands beauty when such ugliness a dirty secret of the Madeiran people had hidden for centuries, and the bloody government does f all about? Good thing is it’s no longer a secret. By the grace of god. Now let’s shame the owners of that dog and prosecute them to the fullest of the law. If there’s such a thing animal cruelty laws. I don’t know. Since I haven’t lived there for almost 40 years. Am so glad I don’t live there. Shame on those canheiros.

  3. Every week we see the same news regarding how some people don’t feed or water and look after their own pets ..to start with those that are caught should be named and ashamed…even before criminal prosecution..and the address where they live given so their neighbours know who they are ..to keep a lookout for future situations with any other animals they may get.. .it’s all about education…..
    Awareness programmes on TV and schools every so often will help ..
    A lot off the older generation is at fault.. especially from the country side….
    .There are many great pet lovers here on the island it’s so unfortunate that there are also so many others that don’t consider pets as family …. There is no point to have pets if you leave them chained up …. …pity the government here doesn’t contribute to these animal associations ..who can be funded more ..if you don’t consider a pet as family ..the. dont have one … that’s the message that should be for everyone
    ..in every country on this earth the same can be said

    1. The problem is they are not concerned pets Paul, they are cheap alarm systems. As such they do not get anything but basic food and water, if they’re lucky. 😕

