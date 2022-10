The wind that was felt this morning in Santa Cruz prevented the landing of two planes at Madeira Airport.

The EasyJet flight, from London, ended up diverting to the Canary Islands at 11:40 am. Five minutes later, the TAP flight from Lisbon also failed to land and returned to its origin.

The maximum gust of wind recorded today at Madeira Airport was 65 km/h, at 11:20 am.

BA Heathrow has just landed after a wide fly around.

From Diário Notícias

