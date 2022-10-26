Funchal hosts Masterchef Portugal recordings

‘Masterchef Portugal’ is recording, in Madeira, for an episode of the sixth and new season, which should debut soon on RTP 1.

During this morning, Largo da Restauração, in Funchal, was the stage for the filming, which aroused the curiosity of many people who passed by and had the opportunity to see ‘in action’ the performances of the program’s competitors.

Who was also present in this initiative was the mayor of Funchal, Pedro Calado, who highlighted the importance of the Madeiran capital receiving this footage. “It helps to enhance what our products and our gastronomy are,” he said.

There is still no scheduled premiere date for the sixth edition of ‘Masterchef Portugal’, but the program, which debuted on Portuguese television in 2011, should soon arrive on RTP1. The new judges for the program are the chefs: Pedro Pena Bastos, from ‘CURA’, a restaurant at the Ritz Hotel Four Seasons Lisboa, which holds a Michelin star; Noélia Jerónimo, from ‘Noélia e Jerónimo’, in Tavira; and Ricardo Costa, chef at the ‘Yeatman’ in Porto, awarded two Michelin stars.

From Diário Notícias

