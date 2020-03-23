The areas outside the building of the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital were disinfected this afternoon, according to a statement from the Presidency of the Regional Government.

“This measure to contain the proliferation of the virus at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, taken by the administration of SESARAM, was carried out, free of charge, by the company Extermínio, which proceeded to atomize the outer areas, with a view to disinfecting with virucide, a product approved by the General Health Directorate “, the note also mentions.

From JM