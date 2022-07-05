PJ SEIZES 292 THOUSAND EUROS IN CAR THAT ‘TRAVELED’ TO MADEIRA

The Judiciary Police (PJ) seized 292 thousand euros that were “disguised” in a “high cylinder” vehicle, which was in the port of Ponta Delgada, in the Azores, bound for Madeira, and will investigate its origin, it was announced today.

In a statement, the PJ advances that it “seized a value slightly more than 292 thousand euros in notes” that were “disguised in a high-cylinder vehicle”, in an operation that had the collaboration of the National Republican Guard (GNR).

The investigation began on Saturday, after the GNR signaled “a vehicle that was in the commercial port of the city of Ponta Delgada”, on the Azorean island of São Miguel, bound for the island of Madeira.

Following the search, “dozens of bundles of banknotes were found, hidden inside the lining of the doors and in the trunk of the vehicle, which was also seized”, reads the statement.

The PJ indicates that investigations will continue to determine the “origin” of that money.

“The investigations continue, in close coordination between the Criminal Investigation Departments of the Azores and Madeira, to fully clarify the facts and determine the authors of the alleged precedent illicit, which gave rise to the seized money”, concludes the PJ.

From Jornal Madeira

