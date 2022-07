As the summer is already in full swing, it is time for a nostalgic moment and for taking a look back to the past winter and what it had to offer. For the tourists and backpackers, visiting Madeira during the off-season can surely be filled with surprises. So it did for the video director @sljce as well:

Do you have any great videos of the island to share? You’re own, or just some you have come across.

A great photo of Casa do Abrigo at the base of Pico Ruivo.

