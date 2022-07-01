PICO DO AREEIRO FULL OF TOURISTS AND UNCONTROLLED PARKING AGAIN

Despite the solution arranged to circumvent the chaotic circulation that has occurred in Pico do Areeiro, this Friday is another day full of tourists and uncontrolled parking at this tourist spot.

This is attested by a JM source, who denounces that the traffic remains uncontrolled, hindering the maneuvers of the vehicles.

It is recalled that the last few weeks have been marked by several complaints, mainly presented by tourist guides and drivers, regarding the road chaos that occurs there repeatedly.

In fact, the influx of tourists and light vehicles and buses is such that traffic is very slow, sometimes even at a standstill.

Also complicated and disorderly is the parking in that space, causing discontent among professionals and visitors.

To circumvent these abuses, it was announced that the PSP would fine offenders and tow vehicles in violation, as well as a new and improvised limited car park was opened, which does not seem to have resolved the situation.

