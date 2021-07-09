The Regional Civil Protection Service informs that searches continue to locate the Polish citizen who has been missing since wednesday, in the mountains of the west side of the island of Madeira.

At 6:00 pm, 38 workers and 12 vehicles were involved from the Voluntary Firefighters of Calheta, the Volunteer Firefighters of São Vicente and Porto Moniz, the Sapadores Firefighters of Funchal, the Forest Police Corps, the Public Security Police, the Republican National Guard and the Regional Service of Civil Protection.

Among these means, the presence of five sniffer dogs, two drones and the use of multimission aerial means in tracking the location have been used.

From Jornal Madeira