Madeira Tourism, as is the case in the rest of the world, has suffered major breakdowns due to the constraints imposed by the preventive measures to Covid-19, first with the confinement, now with a second wave that is placing strong restrictions in the issuing countries, and in the Region, what is happening in the United Kingdom and Germany, assumes very high proportions in what appeared to be some recovery since July. The negative effects are evident, with an influence on hotels and peripheral services.

In this “wave” of difficulties, the Madeiran tourism market is unable to maintain the previous dynamic and this has already cost the closure of many hotels and unemployment for many workers. Not even the large groups, which have greater scope for treasury, escape the crisis. The Pestana group is preparing to close, next Monday, the Pestana Promenade hotel, next to the Lido, and will keep the units dedicated to Covid-19, according to the contract established with the Regional Government with a view to welcoming the tourists arriving in the Region and testing positive at the screening unit at Madeira International Airport CR7. The hotels in question are Pestana Ocean Bay, in Praia Formosa and Pestana Studio.

As we were able to ascertain, the group will keep Pestana Carlton on an all-inclusive basis.

From Madeira Ponto