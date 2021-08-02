Environmentalist party says people’s safety comes first and advocates planting new trees on Mt.

The PAN (People-Animals-Nature) defended, this Monday, that the trees in Largo da Fonte, in the parish of Monte, be felled in order to safeguard the safety of locals and visitors. However, it also asks that new trees be planted.

Read the party statement:

“The PAN, following the instructions of the Mayor of Funchal to carry out the felling of trees in the Largo da Fonte, in the parish of Monte, Funchal, hereby informs that although in principle it is against the felling of trees, it understands the decision, as the anxiety experienced by the inhabitants, users and visitors of the aforementioned square requires measures to reassure people. Thus, in parallel with the ongoing action, new trees must be planted that return the surroundings to the beauty, but without any problems. of security.”

Remember that this Sunday a branch of a centenary plane tree fell in Largo da Fonte, in the same place where an oak tree in 2017 caused 13 deaths, on the day of Arraial do Monte.

From Jornal Madeira