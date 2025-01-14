Dog rescued from being chained inside a chicken coop

This is becoming an everyday occurrence these last weeks, amd there are a lot of very sick, heartless animal owners on this island. I dont repirt them all as done are jyst to sad with graphic images. Nothing seems to change though, the charities work tirelessly, but nothing really has changed.

A dog, named Tininho, was rescued by Help Feed Dogs, after being found chained up inside a chicken coop.

The association, through a publication on social media, explains that the animal was found alone a month ago, but as it was “destroying some farms, they decided to chain it up inside a chicken coop so that it wouldn’t damage anything else in the area”.

The dog was “hoarse from barking,” the association reported, adding that he was “completely desperate.”

When he was rescued, Tininho had no food or water, but he has been fed.

The association explains that the animal was admitted to the clinic to be neutered and dewormed. “He is extremely sweet. He stays quiet to receive our kisses and cuddles. He is very loving,” they say.

The association is appealing to anyone who can to donate to pay for the neutering and deworming. “Then we will need your help to find a good family for him.”

Information on donation data is available on Ajuda a Alimentar Cães’ social media channels.

https://www.facebook.com/ajudaaalimentarcaes

