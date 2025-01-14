MSC Cruises announces global ‘Beauty 2.0’ campaign focusing on Lisbon departures and arrivals this summer

MSC Cruises, the contemporary brand of the MSC Group, has just announced “the integrated global marketing campaign ‘Beauty 2.0’ focusing on Portuguese cruises departing and arriving in Lisbon from April to October 2025, on board the ‘MSC Musica'”, it announces.

“The well-known For a Greater Beauty campaign takes another step towards the future”, he guarantees, highlighting that “the Beauty 2.0 campaign is a natural evolution of the concept of Beauty that has always inspired us. We apply it to the smallest details so that they become indelible memories. In this way, we translate our mission, simplifying a message with a storytelling focused on Beauty that is, after all, in everything that surrounds us. So that it can also involve each and every one of those who choose to travel with us. The pillars that govern us – Destinations, Onboard Experience and Sustainability – embrace us all in a ‘promise’ of Beauty every day we spend on board”, he explains.

It also says that the “new campaign will be on TV with a 20-second spot over 5 weeks, highlighting the information at the end of the video about our Portuguese cruises departing and arriving in Lisbon from April to October in 2025, on board the MSC Musica”.

MSC Musica, he highlights, “offers almost exclusively balcony cabins to enjoy scenic voyages, as well as generous indoor and outdoor spaces, including distinct lounges for guests to relax and socialize. It also features a large 1,100-seat theater for guests to enjoy captivating evening shows during their vacation,” he highlights.

The ship “also offers a variety of international dining options, including two main restaurants, the specialty restaurant Kaito Sushi Bar and a buffet, as well as a choice of eight lounges and bars,” it concludes.

The price per adult, including port taxes, starts at 1,269 euros.

From Diário Notícias

